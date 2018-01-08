Golden Globes: HFPA announces $2M to combat threats to press freedom

The Golden Globes Awards is breaking the internet today and for all the right reasons too. From Hollywood stars stepping out in their best of black to support the #TimesUp and #MeToo campaign to multiple actresses taking centre stage to speak up against gender inequality, it was clearly a night of many firsts. But it wasn’t just wardrobe and words. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the first gala of the awards season, announced $2 million to a journalism consortium and a media rights group as it hoped to combat growing threats to press freedom.

HFPA, presented $1 million each to the International Consortium Investigative of Journalists (ICIJ) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The association’s president and Indian-origin journalist Meher Tatna said that the group had been founded to cover entertainment but had expanded its mission to defend journalists amid rising attacks on their work. “As artists, you bravely tell stories that enable us to see the world through the eyes of another. These stories are our best hope of reflecting the kind of world we want to live in,” she said.

ICIJ is a Pulitzer Prize-winning global network of more than 200 investigative journalists in 70 countries who have collaborated on 27 unprecedented international in-depth investigative stories. According to ICIJ Director Gerard Ryle, the $1 million grant will be used to purchase an official headquarters for its core staff in Washington, D.C.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on the other hand is an independent, non-profit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide. Through CPJ's 36-year-old history, it has advocated directly with U.S. authorities, urging them to support the rights of journalists around the world. According to a statement by the organization, the $1 million grant will be used to strengthen their international network of correspondents who advance their mission of promoting global press freedom and to create additional developmental roles to further build out a donor program.

The Committee to Protect Journalists @pressfreedom is so grateful for the support of the @goldenglobes! Thank you for standing with us in our fight to protect #pressfreedom! #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GC7fT4eICO — CPJ (@pressfreedom) January 8, 2018

Wow. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association—aka the #GoldenGlobes people—are giving a $1 million dollar grant to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Awesome. @pressfreedom — jenhull (@jenhull) January 8, 2018

Defiant backing of journalists and press freedom @goldenglobes by Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna #respect — Halina Watts (@HalinaWatts86) January 8, 2018

The support from Golden Globes comes amid growing concern over the preservation of a free press, President Donald Trump incessantly denouncing ‘fake news’ and journalists facing an array of dangers as they report out of conflict zones.​