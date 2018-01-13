Good news! Deadpool to release two weeks earlier than planned

Deadpool fans are in for a treat! The sequel to 2016’s R-Rated film Deadpool is releasing two weeks sooner than earlier announced. Instead of June 1, the untitled Deadpool sequel or Deadpool 2 will hit the theatres on May 18. The sequel will continue Wade Wilson’s story while introducing new characters like Domino and Cable.

This pleasant surprise is tinged with a little sadness as The New Mutants, the first superhero-horror live-action film has been delayed further. The film that was earlier set to release on April 13, 2018 has now been pushed to February 22, 2019. That is a long 10-month delay. Like all X-Men films, this too based on Marvel’s comics but director Josh Boone, otherwise known for directing The Fault in Our Stars, has added his own twist to it.

The film features a bunch of child mutants who may be discovering their powers only now. But instead of being protected by the kind and comforting Professor Charles Xavier, they are held in a secret hospital under a sinister mentor who uses metaphors of baby rattlesnakes to describe their powers.

The reason for rescheduling is still not clear, however, reports suggest that the makers need sufficient time for post-production. On the other hand, Deadpool might have been brought forward keeping in sight that the Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars story which releases on May 25.