GOT Season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's court documents reveal Jamie Lannister's lifespan

There have been wild speculations about the final season of Game Of Thrones. From Daenerys being the ultimate survivor and winner of the throne, Bran being the one behind the mask of White Walker, to Arya beheading Cersei and etc, the guessing game is never going to end. It is also assumed that Jaime, played by actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, will only survive till four of the season’s eight episodes. However, we now have a spoiler. Jamie will appear in all the six episodes!

Well, thanks to Nicolaj’s ongoing lawsuit between him and his former manager Jill Littman, he recently revealed that all the six episodes of season 8 will feature Jamie Lannister. That’s not all. The whopping amount that the actor received per episode in the new season is out in the open too!

As per the court documents obtained by Deadline, Coster-Waldau made $1,066,667 per episode in the final season, amounting to Rs 7.7 crore. While the earlier reports also claimed that Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Coster-Waldau will receive $500,000 per episode, the court documents reveal that the amount being paid to the cast is even bigger!

Well then! So there are now chances of Jamie too being a frontrunner to take the Iron Throne. Interesting!