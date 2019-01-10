GoT star Kit Harington shares how the cast was broken at the end of the final season

Winter is here, but the winter which Game of Thrones fans are waiting for will soon be on their TV screens. Kit Harington, who essays the role of Jon Snow on GOT, revealed how shooting for the final season of the series was a tiring process as well as an emotional one. The dashing lad will be seen on the covers of January/February issue of GQ Australia and has revealed to the mag about his experience while shooting for the final season. "The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end," Harington says. "I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring."

But Jon Snow also is done with the show. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, 'Right, I’m f**king sick of this,'" he adds. "I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day -- but I’m done.'"

After playing the role of Jon Snow for over a decade on the iconic fictional show, Harington also shared how he is seeking to get back to his everyday life. "I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realize quite how disorientating it is being away from home all the time," he remarks. "The process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge…it sounds odd to say, but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static.”

The final eight season of Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April