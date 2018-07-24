GOT star, Maisie Williams will be a ‘No One’ after getting inked for the second time

Game of Thrones stars and their tattoos are once again in the news and this time it’s because of Maisie Williams and her tribute to the character she has just bid adieu, Arya Stark. For the unaware, Maisie Williams’ Instagram story features a picture that consists of a tattoo gun, ink and the tattoo artist asking the question “Guess who is getting No One tattoo?”

A closer look at the picture and we see the most interesting part, which is the red ink and the inscription. Will her tattoo represent the bloody past Arya had to deal with, in order to become the skilled assassin?

But here’s the catch. This is not the first "GOT"-themed tattoo Williams has.

In the year 2016, she and her on-screen sister, off-screen best friend, Sophie Turner got matching 07.08.09 inks on their forearms, in the honour of the date they both found out they had been cast in the show. Aww!!

Maisie and Sophie are not the only GoT stars to get inked. In the month of May, Emilia Clarke revealed plans to get a dragon tattoo as a tribute to her stint as Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, in the show.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to air in 2019. While we await the finale with bated breath, let’s also watch out for the tattoos when they will become a reality.