Grammy Nominated US Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead: Rihanna, Justin Bieber mourn on social media

Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot dead on Sunday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was 33. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles police department was unable to confirm the deceased victim's name but told AFP that the shooting on Sunday afternoon led to one person's death and two got injured. The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said. Hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
Nipsey was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap at the Grammy's but lost to the sensational rapper Cardi B. According to a report in NBC, Hussle's real name is Ermias Asghedom and he was one of three victims who was attacked outside a clothing store. Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC that the shooting occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 blocks of Slauson Avenue. Right after this shocking news dropped online, Hollywood celebrities mourned US Rapper Nipsey's death. Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Drake, John Legend and many more were shaken by the news and they expressed their grief on social media. Have a look:
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
BLACK MAN ON A JOURNEY OF POSITIVITY KILLED THIS A SHAME TO OUR CULTURE REST UP HOMIE
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿 I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle
Rip @nipseyhussle
It was in March 2019, during a broadcasted conversation on REAL 92.3, the rapper gave an insight into what fans can expect in the year ahead, announcing his joint album with Meek Mill. "We've been cutting ideas and just getting in. We got a couple records that's going to go off for the summer. It's not hard at all we just got to lock in and get the records done," Nipsey shared. "We working right now as we speak. We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album," he said.
He added, "Wisdom. You be in the game for a while and you learn this shit and you figure out what works for you," Nipsey explained, touching on Meek Mill's growth as a person and artist. "I just think Meek's elevated. He applied the game he got from being in the game for a while."
Unfortunately, he couldn't stay alive for long. May his soul rest in peace!