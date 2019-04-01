Grammy Nominated US Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead: Rihanna, Justin Bieber mourn on social media

Rushabh Dhruv April 01 2019, 2.43 pm April 01 2019, 2.43 pm

Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot dead on Sunday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was 33. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles police department was unable to confirm the deceased victim's name but told AFP that the shooting on Sunday afternoon led to one person's death and two got injured. The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said. Hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Nipsey was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap at the Grammy's but lost to the sensational rapper Cardi B. According to a report in NBC, Hussle's real name is Ermias Asghedom and he was one of three victims who was attacked outside a clothing store. Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC that the shooting occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 blocks of Slauson Avenue. Right after this shocking news dropped online, Hollywood celebrities mourned US Rapper Nipsey's death. Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Drake, John Legend and many more were shaken by the news and they expressed their grief on social media. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Rip @nipseyhussle A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 31, 2019 at 10:24pm PDT

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019

It was in March 2019, during a broadcasted conversation on REAL 92.3, the rapper gave an insight into what fans can expect in the year ahead, announcing his joint album with Meek Mill. "We've been cutting ideas and just getting in. We got a couple records that's going to go off for the summer. It's not hard at all we just got to lock in and get the records done," Nipsey shared. "We working right now as we speak. We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album," he said.

He added, "Wisdom. You be in the game for a while and you learn this shit and you figure out what works for you," Nipsey explained, touching on Meek Mill's growth as a person and artist. "I just think Meek's elevated. He applied the game he got from being in the game for a while."

Unfortunately, he couldn't stay alive for long. May his soul rest in peace!