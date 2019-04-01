image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Hollywood
Grammy Nominated US Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead: Rihanna, Justin Bieber mourn on social media

Hollywood

Grammy Nominated US Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead: Rihanna, Justin Bieber mourn on social media

Hollywood celebs took to social media to mourn Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead.

back
deadDrakeJohn LegendJustin BiebermurderNipsey Hussle MurderRihannaUS Rapper Nipsey Hussle
nextNicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’s why

within