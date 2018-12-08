Grammys 2019: Kendrick Lamar leads the race after full list of nominations released

It is almost that time of the year when the world's biggest music maestros are honoured. The Golden Globe Awards 2019 were recently announced. Following that, it is now time for the Grammy's. The official Twitter handle of Recording Academy twitted out the impressive list of nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards. American singer and rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the race of nominations, with as many as 8 nominations. Drake, whose track In My Feelings gave birth to the epic Kiki challenge, has bagged seven nominations. Both stunning ladies, Cardi B and Lady Gaga have five nominations.
Here's who all are competing for some of the major categories.
Album Of The Year:
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Rock Album:
Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
M A N I A— Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Best Rock Song:
Black Smoke Risin” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel
Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA— Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me
The Horizon)
Masseduction — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Singularity—Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide — Justice
Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE
Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA