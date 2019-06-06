Priyanka Kaul June 06 2019, 9.48 pm June 06 2019, 9.48 pm

The ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy has just completed its 15th season. Considered one of the most successful shows on TV, it started back in 2005. Now, the show's lead has come up with something surprising. Ellen Pompeo, the 49-year-old actor who portrays the lead role of Meredith Grey has said that she was almost on the verge to quit the show was the work environment was "toxic".

"There were many moments. It's funny: I never wanted off the bus in the year that I could get off. The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behaviour, and really toxic environment", the actor was quoted speaking with Taraji P Henson for as part of Bareoty's Actors on Actors series.

“After Season 10, we had some big shifts in front of the camera, behind the camera,” she said. She continued, "It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about because we had so much turmoil for 10 years. My mission became, this can’t be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That’s what’s kept me."

"Patrick Dempsey left the show in Season 11, and the studio and network believed the show could not go on without the male lead. So I had a mission to prove that it could. I was on a double mission.”

However, Pompeo also revealed what made her really stay in the show, “Once I started having kids, it became no longer about me. I need to provide for my family. At 40 years old, where am I ever going to get this kind of money? I need to take care of my kids.” Pompeo is a mother to three kids- Sienna, Stella, and Eli.