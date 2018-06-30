Groping, kissing, licking; Andy Dick's lost list of sexual harassment cases

American comedian, actor and musician, Andy Dick’s worst nightmare came alive when he was thrown out of a film, thanks to a sexual harassment case. Andy Dick was to feature in a film titled Raising Buchanan, but he was fired from the project after crew members charged him with sexual assault allegations.

The allegations were quite strange as it involved groping, kissing and licking. People on sets complained that the comedian used to grope their genitals. Followed by some kissing and licking. At least four members from the production team spoke up and said that Andy used to keep sexual propositions. When the scene got exposed, Andy denied all the charges of groping but confessed that he might have licked someone.

“I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing,” he had said. Making fun of his middle name, Andy had quipped, “My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for.”

This is not the first time that Andy rose to headlines with sexual assault charges. Afew times earlier too he has been arrested for his inappropriate behaviour. Once he was arrested for groping a bouncer and second time his hands were cuffed for exposing a 17-year-old girl’s breast at a parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings. He once also made it to the headlines when he was thrown out of a Jimmy Kimmel show for continuously grabbing guest Ivanka Trump. In 2010, Andy was sued for exposing his genitals at a nightclub and rubbing it against a patron’s face.

It's high time Andy gets his actions in place!