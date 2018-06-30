Grrr..!! Hollywood celebrities who weren’t happy KISSING their co-star

Most of us have a favourite love scene from a film. We just wait for the moment when two main leads come closer and share that ‘Kiss’. Without a doubt, actors make it look so natural on the screen that they lead us to think that they have real feelings for each other. While they make their romantic connection look natural AF for the audiences, in real life some of these stars wished they could have been as far away from each other as possible.

And here’s a look at few such celebrities from West who were not at all glad to smooch it out. Read on…

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire shared one of the most remarkable kisses in the history of Hollywood, in Spider-Man. Although the famous upside-down kiss in the rain made our hearts swoon, it really wasn’t all that great in real life. In a 2014 interview, Maguire recalled he knew the kiss would be bad before it even happened. The blood rushed to Maguire’s head and got water up his nose while filming. Not as romantic as it looked.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

Say it ain’t so! We really want to believe that Watson and Grint had just as much chemistry in real life as they had on screen as Ron and Hermione. Alas, this was not the case as the pair did not have much chemistry. In 2011 there was a report from The Huffington Post claiming that Grint and Watson could not seem to get along on set. While there was a large amount of tension before their magical on-screen kiss, apparently there was a different kind of tension between them in reality.

Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel

Nobody wants to taste cigarettes when they’re going in for a smooch. For someone who is a heavy smoker, getting rid of that tobacco smell and taste from the lips is pretty unlikely. So when Alyson Hannigan had to kiss her on-camera husband, Jason Segel, she was not too happy as Segel was an avid smoker. The two played everyone’s dream couple Marshall and Lily on the hit show How I Met Your Mother which meant that they were kissing quite a bit. Hannigan revealed in an interview to Elle that Segel always reeked of smoke. In the end, this was a great thing for Segel as it made him quit smoking.

Tom Cruise and Thandie Newton

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s top leading men and looks hotter with each passing day. While he has made some waves of controversy for being a part of a not-so-mainstream religion, the actor is a Hollywood heartthrob. However, not everyone thinks so. His former co-star Thandie Newton said that kissing was basically mission impossible (we had to). In an interview with Gawker, Thandie recalled that their make-out scenes had to get reshot due to Cruise’s slobbery kisses. Yuck.

Steve Carell and Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson

Sometimes an actor has to suck it up and do what the role calls for even though it might be WAY beyond the actor’s comfort zone. An example of this is when two straight actors of the same gender have to kiss each other on screen. So when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Steve Carell had to share a smooch, they were not too excited about it. Johnson recalled that when the two were kissing for the movie Get Smart, Carell’s tongue resembled the texture of cat litter.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Virgine Ledoyen

It is hard to believe, but there is really a woman on this planet that did not want to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio. Ledoyen acted alongside DiCaprio in the movie The Beach. Leonardo DiCaprio was at the pinnacle of success, and any single lady would have been happy to give him a smooch. However, Ledoyen did not feel any sparks. She said, “There was no honest passion…I can’t even remember his kiss.”

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried

While any guy would love to have a kissing scene with Megan Fox, we’re not so sure that Seyfried was thrilled with the idea of kissing the actress on the set of Jennifer’s Body. It is rumoured that Seyfried did not enjoy filming the intimate scene. She said, “We knew that it was going to play a really big role in publicizing the movie. We kind of rolled our eyes at the idea of having to make out.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

While Lawrence and Cooper were filming Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer was the one judging her co-star’s kissing abilities. When Bradley Cooper was on the Graham Norton Show, he said, “After the second take she said, ‘You’re a wet kisser.’ You don’t want to hear that. It was not a compliment.”

So these were few kisses which were just for the screen-sake and did not spark any passion between the co-star.