Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan Lee

Remember those days when the internet had just discovered ‘memes’ and it was Tardar Sauce aka the Grumpy Cat, who ruled our social media feeds with her not-so-happy face? On May 14, the iconic Grumpy Cat took her last breath due to urinary tract infection. She was seven years old. The frowny-faced creature was destined to achieve all the stardom, thanks to her grumpy appearance that was caused due to feline dwarfism. Back in 2015, the internet was taken by storm when the Grumpy Cat bumped into Stan Lee at a convention on Halloween. Now, the internet is remembering the days these two icons met.

Back then, the superhero creator had also shared a picture with the Grumpy Cat. As visible in the images, Stan Lee was extremely overwhelmed to meet the internet icon and the two even exchanged some grumpy expressions, as Lee tried to imitate her. A lot of netizens took to their social media accounts and reminisced the day by sharing some heartfelt messages. One of the users, wrote, “Truly a sad year. Two legends, be it in their own ways. Stan Lee and Grumpy Cat. Miss them both.” Have a look at some of the heart-touching reactions here:

Say thanks legends! Stan lee and grumpy cat thankyouu for beautiful memories 💜 pic.twitter.com/ha0xNcheju — KARAN ♡ (@thyrsustan) May 17, 2019

Grumpy cat and Stan Lee in one pic, amazing photo op! #stanlee #grumpycat pic.twitter.com/q0a0Tz98S3 — The Circuit (@TheCircuitMovie) October 22, 2016

RIP grumpy cat. i just hope you and stan lee will meet again in the afterlife and do grumpy faces again together 😢 pic.twitter.com/y9Wm0unDpP — captain ‎⍟ (@iamgeekingout) May 17, 2019

Well, these two legends are surely having a good time in heaven. *sobs*

On Friday, the owners of Grumpy Cat took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news. They wrote, “We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha. Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”