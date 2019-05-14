  3. Hollywood
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers: Zac Efron to play Adam Warlock?

Hollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers: Zac Efron to play Adam Warlock?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is on the way and the latest rumours suggest Zac Efron will have a role.

back
Adam Warlock.Guardians of the GalaxyMarvel ComicsSovreign (Elizabeth Debicki)ThanosZac Efron
nextJames Bond filming CANCELLED after Daniel Craig suffers injury

within