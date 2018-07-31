Guardians of the Galaxy unite to get their sacked director back!

Disappointed and depressed, the fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, were in for a sudden shock when Disney abruptly cut its ties with James Gunn, the writer and director of the franchise.

The cause of this split was not any creative difference between the two parties or a contract dispute, but things said on Twitter. Earlier this month, conservative political commentators unearthed a series of off-color tweets Gunn made between 2008 and 2012, before he worked for Disney. The company reacted quickly, saying the tweets were not in-sync with the studio’s values.

Fans reacted quickly too. Petitions and campaigns were made to have the director reinstated. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast individually sent out messages of support.

On Monday, the cast sent a message together, penning an open letter to "fans and friends" in support of Gunn.

The letter itself doesn't specifically call for Disney to reinstate the director, but Zoe Saldana's accompanying tweet makes the intention clear that the film's cast wants the director to come back for the third movie.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

The letter highlights the reaction of the cast at the abrupt firing of Gunn, followed by a warning for the fans to be cautious of "outlandish conspiracy theories." It speaks of the cast's hope to work with the director again in the future.

It even uses an underlying theme of Guardians of the Galaxy series to plead Gunn's case. "In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever," the letter reads. "We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now."

The letter is signed by the Guardians themselves; Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradly Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn.