Guess who this Grammy winner is

She’s one of the entertainment industry’s leading stars. Her vocals and fashion sense has frequently caught the attention of fans and critics alike. But we’ve never seen Christina Aguilera look like this! She looks striking and almost unrecognizable in this cover image for Paper magazine. The singer, who is usually seen covered in cosmetics, went for a no-makeup look for the cover and sent fans into an overdrive. Yes, that’s correct – no makeup – not even lip balm and very visible freckles.

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she said. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Speaking to Paper, Christina looked back at her long year 20-year career and said that she cannot stay stagnant for too long. She revealed that her stint as a judge on The Voice had become ‘very stifling’ after six seasons.

Christina mentioned that it is easier for today’s young artists to experiment. Speaking about the backlash she had faced for her sexualized style in the Dirrty era, she said "Madonna had to go through it in her day, and she paved the way for my generation to come up. And paying it forward, now a younger generation is coming up and I'm loving what I'm seeing. It's so incredible."