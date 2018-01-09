Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirm their engagement

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed her engagement to ‘Glee’ co-creator, Brad Falchuk. On Monday morning, the couple released a joint statement to Good Morning America confirming the news. “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple said.

The newly engaged couple appear together on the cover of Paltrow’s magazine, GOOP, which is on stands from Tuesday. In addition to starring in a loved up black-and-white cover shoot together, the couple also share some sweet messages about their love and how happy they are to be taking this next step together. Although Paltrow and Falchuk have only just confirmed their engagement, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the couple have been engaged for a year. The Ironman actress doesn’t have to worry about there being any awkwardness about officially welcoming the Glee co-creator into her family as Falchuk has already been embraced by her ex-husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Martin, 40. Falchuk, 46, has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013. The duo went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Prior to that, they had been linked together for more than a year, but flew under the radar about their relationship.