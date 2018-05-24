Gwyneth Paltrow calls Brad Pitt 'the best' for defending her against Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in the 1990s. Besides revealing more details of her alleged experiences with Weinstein, Paltrow also mentioned that her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt is “the best” in her eyes for defending her against Harvey Weinstein. Paltrow appeared on The Howard Stern Show for an episode when she released further details of the incident which happened in a hotel room.

“We had one incident in a hotel room where he tried to make a pass at me,” she said, saying that he requested her to give him a massage. “It was weird,” she said. “I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blind-sided. I was shocked.”

Paltrow then went on to share the incident with Brad Pitt. “I told him right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing,” said Paltrow. “We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway. Harvey was there and Brad Pitt – it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically. He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that. It was so fantastic. He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet,” she added.

Paltrow first accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in the New York Times where she said that after the alleged incident, he rang her and threatened her to keep her mouth shut. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

More than 60 women have so far accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has consistently denied all allegations.