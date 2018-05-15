Gwyneth Paltrow shares a rare photo as daughter Apple turns 14-year old

Stars across the globe lead very private lives. Even as their privacy is heavily guarded, it’s a few notches higher when it comes to their children. Fans are rarely privy to the lives of star kids (at least in Hollywood), so when a celebrity shares an image of his/her child, the internet goes into a tizzy. That’s exactly what happened when Gwyneth Paltrow posted an image of her daughter.

The American actress, singer and food writer Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her daughter Apple on her 14th birthday. Though Paltrow has always kept her kids away from the spotlight, fans get to see a rare image of the star kid. She took to Instagram last year too, showering her love and affection on Apple’s 13th birthday. Fans are unable to contain excitement to see Apple all grown up, turning into a 14-year-old and having a striking resemblance to her mother.

Apple is Gwyneth Paltrow's first child from Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. After ten years of marriage, the celebrity couple parted ways in 2014, sharing custody of their two kids Apple Blythe Alison and 12-year-old Moses Bruce Anthony. Paltrow, then later paired up with producer and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk.

The pictures of the four, Chris Martin, Paltrow with the two kids are adorably shared on Paltrow’s Instagram. The actor took to social media to wish her ex-husband on his birthday too, ‘thanking’ him for gifting her with the two kids. She also recently posted a nude image of herself standing as a pregnant lady, as a tribute to Mother’s day.