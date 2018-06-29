Gwyneth Paltrow: Veil of shame has been lifted from Hollywood

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said that the ‘veil of shame’ in Hollywood has been lifted following the public allegations of sexual misconduct that were made against Harvey Weinstein and others. Paltrow applauded the industry’s response to the allegations. Speaking to the New York Times, she said that “there's this amazing feeling of knit-togetherness in the female community.”

“Many women don't have anything to leverage to protect themselves. That's why it felt so urgent and upsetting and I felt naïve for not having gone through the mental exercise of postulating what the version was for a single woman trying to make ends meet," she told NYT.

Paltrow had earlier said that she is ‘happy’ to have played a role in bring up the allegations against Weinstein to the world.

The actress had claimed that Weinstein had sexually harassed her at the age of 22. She said what happened with him was long overdue. “There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries,” Paltrow had said.

Multiple women stepped up and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He was charged with rape by an unidentified woman, and sexual abuse by a number of women.