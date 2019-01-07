Hailey Baldwin Bieber shares her experience of battling with anxiety and insecurity

Hailey Baldwin had a memorable 2018 and no prizes for guessing why. The American model was in the news for her engagement as well as marriage to longtime beau and Canadian singer, Justin Bieber. However, it was beyond that. Hailey has been fighting with various issues including anxiety, insecurity and body consciousness. The model took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture with a lengthy caption, wherein she opened up about her personal struggles. Hailey’s goal is to step into 2019 with a fresh attitude and outlook towards life.
The highlight of her long-captioned post is that not everything is always as it seems to be. In her post, Hailey began by stating that in 2019, she wants to be more open about the things she struggles with and be able to be more vulnerable. She also confessed that no matter how amazing her life appears to be from the outside, in reality, she does struggle. Hailey further stated that she feels broken when she is compared to other women, because of whatever she does. In short, she spoke her heart out about her hardships that are no less than an inspiration for everyone out there.
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle... I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
Baldwin ended on a good note by saying, “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.” More power to you, Hailey!