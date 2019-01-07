Hailey Baldwin Bieber shares her experience of battling with anxiety and insecurity

Hailey Baldwin had a memorable 2018 and no prizes for guessing why. The American model was in the news for her engagement as well as marriage to longtime beau and Canadian singer, Justin Bieber. However, it was beyond that. Hailey has been fighting with various issues including anxiety, insecurity and body consciousness. The model took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture with a lengthy caption, wherein she opened up about her personal struggles. Hailey’s goal is to step into 2019 with a fresh attitude and outlook towards life.

The highlight of her long-captioned post is that not everything is always as it seems to be. In her post, Hailey began by stating that in 2019, she wants to be more open about the things she struggles with and be able to be more vulnerable. She also confessed that no matter how amazing her life appears to be from the outside, in reality, she does struggle. Hailey further stated that she feels broken when she is compared to other women, because of whatever she does. In short, she spoke her heart out about her hardships that are no less than an inspiration for everyone out there.

Baldwin ended on a good note by saying, “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.” More power to you, Hailey!