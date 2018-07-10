Hailey Baldwin in 2011: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are “the definition of the teenage dream’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged now, but an old tweet that surfaced after ages has got us wondering – was Baldwin plotting this for a while? The model who is now everywhere on the news following her engagement was actually rooting for Justin to settle down with his former flame, Selena Gomez!

The tweet, put out in 2011, was when Baldwin was only 14 and was apparently a fan of Jelena. Or was she? Perhaps she had her eyes set on Justin since then? And the tweets were just a way to get Bieber’s attention.

@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012

That’s not the first time Baldwin tweeted about the former couple. In 2012, she tweeted that Selena is ‘beyond flawless’ and that they shared a ‘perfect relationship.’ In the same tweet, she added she that she’s ‘forever alone.’ Hmmmmm!

last night was dreamy 🌙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 8, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

The old tweets resurfaced just days after Justin popped the question to Baldwin at a restaurant. The couple had dated before and had broken up and then got back again about a month back. Now they’ll be getting married. Meanwhile, Jelena was a thing for a short while earlier this year, before Justin was spotted making out with Baldwin at a park. He was they spotted carrying her on the streets – just like he did Selena.

The world was taken by surprise when the news about their engagement broke. Planned move by Hailey?