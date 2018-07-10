Hailey Baldwin in 2011: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are “the definition of the teenage dream’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged now, but an old tweet that surfaced after ages has got us wondering – was Baldwin plotting this for a while? The model who is now everywhere on the news following her engagement was actually rooting for Justin to settle down with his former flame, Selena Gomez!
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
The tweet, put out in 2011, was when Baldwin was only 14 and was apparently a fan of Jelena. Or was she? Perhaps she had her eyes set on Justin since then? And the tweets were just a way to get Bieber’s attention.
@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012
That’s not the first time Baldwin tweeted about the former couple. In 2012, she tweeted that Selena is ‘beyond flawless’ and that they shared a ‘perfect relationship.’ In the same tweet, she added she that she’s ‘forever alone.’ Hmmmmm!
The old tweets resurfaced just days after Justin popped the question to Baldwin at a restaurant. The couple had dated before and had broken up and then got back again about a month back. Now they’ll be getting married. Meanwhile, Jelena was a thing for a short while earlier this year, before Justin was spotted making out with Baldwin at a park. He was they spotted carrying her on the streets – just like he did Selena.
The world was taken by surprise when the news about their engagement broke. Planned move by Hailey?