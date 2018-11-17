Hailey Baldwin is a Bieber now and that too with a blue tick!

Looks like love is in air for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Few hours after Justin made his marriage official with Hailey on Instagram by tagging her as his awesome wife, in return, it was Baldwin who gave her hubby a stunning surprise. Hailey bought about a change in her name and has opted to use Justin’s surname. Yep, you read that right! Baldwin’s username is now Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

The two sensational stars Bieber and Baldwin got hitched back in September at a New York City courthouse, although the two have been tight lipped about their relationship status, this Instagram update from Hailey comes as an official announcement that the two are married now. While Justin was previously linked with Selena Gomez, Mrs Bieber was linked to singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May. Bieber in an interaction with GQ magazine in February 2016 had confessed that he wants be careful and not rush things with Baldwin in case she ended up being the one.

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged," he said. "It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."

View this post on Instagram My wife is awesome A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Talking about Hailey on other social media platforms, the lady is yet to change her name on Twitter . She also remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Facebook account.

