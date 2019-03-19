Hailey Baldwin reacts to rumours revolving around her marriage to Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin are one of the most LIT couples in Hollywood. However, the couple was recently in the news for all the wrong possible reasons. News of Justin Bieber battling depression were everywhere. Adding to the tension, reports of the couple suffering from trust issues were spreading wide and fast, suggesting that there’s trouble in their marriage. Reports further added that the the couple was spotted arguing in a park not so long ago and their tense expressions gave away too much.

As a response to the talk going around, Hailey has now opened up on her married life in a cryptic post. In a message shared on her Instagram story, the supermodel rubbished all the claims of troubles in her love life with hubby Justin Bieber. In her story, Hailey wrote, “Don’t believe what ya read on the internet folks.” She further added a crying-laughing emoji, an eye-rolling emoji and a ‘fake news’ GIF. LOL! We guess that should put an end to all the speculations. Reportedly, the couple has been going through marriage counselling but Hailey has a rather different story to tell.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, is having worries of his own. The Sorry singer took to Instagram to reveal that he is ‘struggling a lot and feeling super disconnected.’ “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird... I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber. The Baby singer is getting full support from his wife Hailey. Due to Justin's depression struggle, the couple has also put their wedding plans on indefinite hold as of now.