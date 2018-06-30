Hailey Baldwin wiped off Shawn Mendes from her Instagram feed!

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes’ joint entry at the Met Gala 2018 led to a swirl of speculations that the two were dating. Baldwin addressed the rumors, explaining that she was still single and their appearance at the event together was as similar as going to prom with your bestie. Ok Hailey, we’ll give you the benefit of doubt. But which bestie wipes off any trace of her ‘bestie’ from her favourite social media account? That’s right! The model has removed all pictures of her rumoured-boyfriend and heartthrob Mendes from her Instagram account. And surprisingly, Mendes’ Instagram feed still featuring photos of Baldwin. What’s going on here, guys?

What couldn’t escape the eyes of the fans is that Baldwin deleted all of Shawn’s pictures from her entire Instagram feed. Removing images of Mendes further highlights Hailey’s dating scene with Justin Beiber, which by the way is currently the hot topic among fans. From the pair chilling in a hot tub, making out in Brooklyn’s Domino park, to attending the VOUS Church Conference in Miami, the two have been spotted together way too many times recently!

To further add to the rumours, one of Justin’s Instagram pictures has a girl in a pink dress in the corner of the image. Fans have concluded that it’s pretty obvious to recognize the girl in the picture to be Hailey.

So is it Justin who’s possessive about Hailey and asked her to purge all the pictures of Shawn, post the rumours? Or was it Hailey who decided to do the same after Shawn’s, "I don't know if they're dating or not. I have no idea what the media is saying. But I think that’s awesome" statement?

Weird, and confusing!