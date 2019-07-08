Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 10.18 am July 08 2019, 10.18 am

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin briefly dated in the year 2015 and left fans stumped by patching up back in May 2018. It was in the month of July in the same year that Justin proposed his lady-love during their trip to the Bahamas, following which, the two sent fans into a tizzy with their sudden engagement announcement. Will you believe if we say that it has been a year already since Justin popped the question? Yeah, and to mark the special day, Hailey put up an emotional post in the early hours of Monday.

Hailey shared a picture of the two which sees them sitting on the ground with Hailey placing her head on the bare-bodied Sorry singer’s shoulders. “1 Year ago I said yes to being for best friend for life,” she wrote adding that her life ‘gets more beautiful every day’ because of him. She attached a heart to her caption and in a span of just 6 hours, the post garnered over 15 lakh likes!

Take a look at Hailey's post for Justin here: