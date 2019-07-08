Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin briefly dated in the year 2015 and left fans stumped by patching up back in May 2018. It was in the month of July in the same year that Justin proposed his lady-love during their trip to the Bahamas, following which, the two sent fans into a tizzy with their sudden engagement announcement. Will you believe if we say that it has been a year already since Justin popped the question? Yeah, and to mark the special day, Hailey put up an emotional post in the early hours of Monday.
Hailey shared a picture of the two which sees them sitting on the ground with Hailey placing her head on the bare-bodied Sorry singer’s shoulders. “1 Year ago I said yes to being for best friend for life,” she wrote adding that her life ‘gets more beautiful every day’ because of him. She attached a heart to her caption and in a span of just 6 hours, the post garnered over 15 lakh likes!
1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂
Two months after they exchanged rings, the much-in-love pair got married in a New York City courthouse. Rumour mills had that the two have been planning for a bigger wedding as well. But E! News earlier reported that the couple has 'no concrete' plans for a second wedding. "They've tossed around lots of different ideas and dates, but they haven't committed to anything," a source told the site. "They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point, they aren't thinking too much about it," added the source.