Halle Berry to do a George Clooney in this upcoming film

American star Halle Berry will soon begin her production on her upcoming film titled Bruised. This will be Berry’s first directorial and the feature film will be a martial arts drama. Besides directing it, she will also be producing and acting in it, putting her in the same books as George Clooney, who pulled off a similar feat.

Berry is not the only producer though as Bruised includes other producers such as Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures, Entertainment 360, and Linda Gottlieb. According to Hollywood Reporter, Riverstone will be financing the film while Erica Lee will serve as the executive producer.

The script for Bruised will be written by Michelle Rosenfarb. The film will revolve around a disgraced MMA fighter who will be facing one of the emerging stars from MMA. The character will also be dealing with the return of her six-year-old son whom she had walked out on, according to THR. Berry will be collaborating with a team that is responsible for the fight scenes in the John Wick series.

Berry has recently completed filming opposite Keanu Reeves for the third film of the John Wicks series. For Berry, playing the role of an MMA fighter should not be a problem as she reportedly follows a strict workout regimen.

Like Berry, George Clooney too had acted, directed, written and produced films. He had worked Leatherheads, The Monuments Men and The Ides of March. Production for Bruised will begin from March 2019.