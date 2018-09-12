image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Halle Berry to do a George Clooney in this upcoming film

Hollywood

Halle Berry to do a George Clooney in this upcoming film

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 12 2018, 6.17 pm
back
bruisedEntertainmentGeorge ClooneyHalle Berryhollywood
nextShawn Mendes injured after falling off a bird? Say what now?
ALSO READ

Aamir Khan is a piping hot Thug, for real

Iron Man or G.one: War of superhero’s bodysuit

Kesari posters: Akshay Kumar aka Havildar Ishar Singh is ready for the Battle of Saragarhi