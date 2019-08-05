Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 4.04 pm August 05 2019, 4.04 pm

It's a good day from South Asian representation in Hollywood! Veteran film and theatre actor Shabana Azmi has been roped in to star in the televised version of the popular video game Halo. The actor will play a character called Admiral Margaret Parangosky, who will be the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence in the show. The show has already created a huge buzz because of the popularity of the game show. On top of that, Spielberg's involvement is the cherry on top and is making people excited.

Shabana Azmi talked about her role and the importance of a brown actor on screen. She said, “It can't get bigger than this! Asian actors have been fighting for colour-blind casting for years. Finally, it's become a reality! This is completely new territory for me - I'm both excited and nervous which is a good place to be in." She also opened up about how she got the project, "It just fell into my lap! I had to give up on two projects I was scheduled to do here but I figured it would be worth it.”

The show will be directed by Otto Bathurst and is said to be one of the biggest and most ambitious series. The series will star Orange Is The New Black actor Pablo Schreiber, along with Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy Bentley Kalu, and Natasha Culzac among others.