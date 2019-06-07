Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 6.16 pm June 07 2019, 6.16 pm

The world burst into mass hysteria when on March 1st 2019, The Jonas Brothers announced that they were reuniting after a six-year hiatus and dropped their new track Sucker. The track broke all records and debuted on the top of Billboard Hot 100. The music video was released shortly after and featured Joe, Nick and Kevin and their respective others - Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

This was one of the very rare times that a band promised to come back after a hiatus and they did. Other bands such as NSYNC, One Direction and Fifth Harmony are a few examples of bands that never got back together. However, the band provided a much-needed respite for their fans and dropped their fifth studio album after a long decade!

Happiness Begins is the band's fifth album after Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The band, that had its own Disney show Jonas, split in 2013 because Nick Jonas was unhappy with the music they were making. This was according to their new documentary Chasing Happiness that released on June 4th.

The Brothers released another track called Cool as a sequel to Sucker. The track received positive reviews not only by their old fans but new ones who were impressed with their refined music. It comes as no surprise, therefore, fans have no chill when it comes to the new album. The album dropped on the midnight of 7th June and the Twitterati, since then, have spoken their minds.

The brothers took to Twitter to announce their new album. Joe Jonas wrote about how vulnerable writing the album for him was, Kevin, thanked the fans for sticking with them for a decade, while Nick posted a throwback video of when their previous album had released. In a nutshell, Happiness Begins is a celebration of the glorious decade when the boys set out on their own journeys to find their way back together.

Take a look at the emotional album announcement by the brothers and some of the best reactions by their fans on Twitter :

#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019

#HappinessBegins now. This record means so much to us and now it’s yours. Just wanted to send a huge thank you to each and everyone of you guys for sticking with us on this crazy Rollercoaster 😉 THE ALBUM IS OUT!! https://t.co/SxBVg8R7p6 pic.twitter.com/alDYtiz7Kf — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 7, 2019

This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you.https://t.co/a0fbpJuNo0 pic.twitter.com/AWtY2R52UU — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 7, 2019

On the eve of #HappinessBegins here is a picture of my sister at 12 with her walls plastered in @jonasbrothers posters. She’s loved you guys since you began and she introduced me. Now she’s getting married in October but we’ll be seeing you in September!! pic.twitter.com/5oR8VVbMRP — Brittany Wheeler (@BrittanyWheele1) June 6, 2019

“Rollercoaster” and “Love Her” are by far my favorites on #HappinessBegins. Just listened to the album in its entirety and I just have to say welcome the f@$k back @jonasbrothers 🙌🏻🎧 — Kyle Harris (@kylesaidthis) June 7, 2019

@jonasbrothers are part of my life since I was a child and now im feeling every song of #HappinessBegins anddddd a im like pic.twitter.com/76wVVXmFAk — kami VERÁ A SHAWN (@ChasingMyShawn_) June 7, 2019

from INITIAL FULL LISTENS, favorites so far* are: rollercoaster, strangers, hesitate, love her, don't throw it away #HappinessBegins *often i'll find additional/replacement favorites upon multiple listens — Elana Rubin (@elanarubin) June 7, 2019