The world burst into mass hysteria when on March 1st 2019, The Jonas Brothers announced that they were reuniting after a six-year hiatus and dropped their new track Sucker. The track broke all records and debuted on the top of Billboard Hot 100. The music video was released shortly after and featured Joe, Nick and Kevin and their respective others - Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.
This was one of the very rare times that a band promised to come back after a hiatus and they did. Other bands such as NSYNC, One Direction and Fifth Harmony are a few examples of bands that never got back together. However, the band provided a much-needed respite for their fans and dropped their fifth studio album after a long decade!
Happiness Begins is the band's fifth album after Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The band, that had its own Disney show Jonas, split in 2013 because Nick Jonas was unhappy with the music they were making. This was according to their new documentary Chasing Happiness that released on June 4th.
The Brothers released another track called Cool as a sequel to Sucker. The track received positive reviews not only by their old fans but new ones who were impressed with their refined music. It comes as no surprise, therefore, fans have no chill when it comes to the new album. The album dropped on the midnight of 7th June and the Twitterati, since then, have spoken their minds.
The brothers took to Twitter to announce their new album. Joe Jonas wrote about how vulnerable writing the album for him was, Kevin, thanked the fans for sticking with them for a decade, while Nick posted a throwback video of when their previous album had released. In a nutshell, Happiness Begins is a celebration of the glorious decade when the boys set out on their own journeys to find their way back together.
Take a look at the emotional album announcement by the brothers and some of the best reactions by their fans on Twitter :
Happiness Begins is the Jonas Brother's 5th studio album and is produced by One Republic lead singer Ryan Tedder, Greg Kurstin and Justin Tranter. It features 14 tracks including Sucker, Cool and Comeback.Read More