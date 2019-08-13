Soheib Ahsan August 13 2019, 12.15 pm August 13 2019, 12.15 pm

The Jonas Brothers are on their Happiness Begins tour and it is a pretty big deal for them. It's their first tour after coming back together and with all three of them married. In the case of the oldest Jonas, Kevin, his daughters have been a part of the tour as well. On Tuesday, Nick the youngest of the trio shared a picture of a heartwarming moment he had with his wife Priyanka Chopra and his nieces Alena and Valentina just before a concert.

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post:

In the picture, Nick can be seen having a facetime with Priyanka. Alongside the call, he can also be seen getting a good luck rose from Alena and Valentina. In the post, Nick also thanked photographer Jack Gorlin for capturing the moment adding that he was pleasantly surprised that he managed to do so. This moment took place just before their concert in Atlanta. Earlier Kevin shared an Instagram post thanking fans for their enthusiasm in Atlanta while also teasing that they might have woken up his daughters.

Check out Kevin Jonas' Instagram post:

The Happiness Begins tour is the first Jonas Brothers tour since 2013. Notably, this tour was cut short due to a rift in the group which they called creative differences. This was followed by the split of the trio on the work front. Fortunately, they reunited in February 2019 and are now back on the road. The tour started with Miami and will take place in a handful of cities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and over a dozen cities in Europe. The brothers will be performing at around 90 concerts with Paris as their last stop towards the end of February 2020. Quite the landmark to remember and celebrate their coming together. Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha will also be performing at the concerts with the Jonas Brothers.