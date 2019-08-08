Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 12.22 pm August 08 2019, 12.22 pm

They say that behind every successful man there is a woman. Taking that point into consideration, you can also say that behind a successful band of brothers is a trio of supportive wives. The supportive wives here are the lady love of the Jonas trio. The brothers just kick started their Happiness Begins tour in Miami alongside their family. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. The three also often go by the title of J-sisters, which could be seen painted on the wall behind them.

The Happiness Begins tour is a landmark tour for the Jonas Brothers for a variety of reasons. For starters, this is their first tour with their wives. That definitely is a big change from their last tour together which happened almost more than a decade ago. The trio had a tour planned in 2013 between October to December for 23 concerts. This tour was nipped in the bud before it could start. The trio stated that a rift between them due to creative differences was the cause of it. So this is their first concert after their reunion in February 2019. It seems that this tour has had a good start. Priyanka revealed on Instagram that the Miami concert was sold out adding that they crushed it. The picture included all the crew members involved with the concert alongside the brothers and their wives.

