Happy Birthday Beyoncé: Five Queen B songs that are high on women power

Beyoncé needs no introduction. She is flawless, she is irreplaceable and she is a diva in every god damn sense. With more than 33 Grammy awards and tons of other honours, Beyoncé has definitely got the swag sauce sizzling. There is no other like her and there will never be! Ask all those who sought inspiration from this legend. And have you ever noticed how her songs, at least some, held feminism in high regard and impel women to be better and desire better? Who runs the world? Girls, after all!

Well, it's her birthday and it's time to cherish a few songs by Beyoncé that inspire women to hold their head high and be the Independent Woman or as she says, "Depend on no-one else to give you what you want."

First on the list is 'Single ladies' that says you ain't tied to any man unless he is willing to put a ring on it!

"Try to control me, boy, you get dismissed

Pay my own fun, oh, and I pay my own bills

Always fifty fifty in relationships", says Beyoncé in Independent Women calling for equality.

"Sorry, I ain't sorry," is what you say to the man who shredded you into pieces and you had the balls to get over him!

With Run the World, Beyonce made it clear that it is girls who have all the power in this world!

"I can have another you by tomorrow

So don't you ever for a second get

To thinking you're irreplaceable".

What can be a better comeback than this to slap it in the face of a man, who took you for granted?

Happy Birthday Queen B!!!