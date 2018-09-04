Happy Birthday Beyoncé: Mommy Tina recalls a 4-month old Queen B!

As singer Beyoncé clicks 37, tweets and tributes are pouring in from all over. But the best one comes from none other than mommy Tina Knowles Lawson. She posted a very sweet post on Instagram for her little Queen B as she walked down the memory lane. Check it out!

It’s a throwback picture of Queen B from when she was 4 months old and we must say, she looks as cute as a button! Through her lengthy post, the proud mother shared how she feels privileged to have carried Beyoncé in her womb for nine months and recalled the two days as the ‘best days of her life’, when the two stepped into this world.

Just recently, Beyoncé opened up about how her family history is filled with dysfunctional relationships between men and women in a cover story for Vogue’s September issue. She also shared that she had to deal with the complicated past of her family before fixing her marriage with Jay-Z.

“I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust.Only when I saw that clearly was I able to resolve those conflicts in my own relationship,” she said.

“Connecting to our past and knowing our history makes us both bruised and beautiful,” she added.