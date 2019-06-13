Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 6.01 pm June 13 2019, 6.01 pm

Actor Chris Evans, popularly known for his role as Captain America turns 38 today. Apart from his role in the super popular Avengers franchise, Chris Evans has also been a part of other films like Marvel's Fantastic Four, Before We Go, Gifted, Not Another Teen Movie, The Red Sea Diving Resort, etc. The actor who is also known for his real-life camaraderie with Avenger's co-star Robert Downey Jr. is opinionated and often uses his platform to talk about socio-political issues. His bubbly and warm personality makes him so likable. Having said so, he is also fearless when it comes to supporting and defending what he thinks is right. He makes us wonder if he is actually Captain America in real life! Below are five instances that make us wonder if he is a softer version of the Marvel superhero.

1. That time when he went on a Twitter rampage against the concept of 'Straight Pride'

Chris Evans is an outspoken LGBTQ ally. He has publicly spoken in support of the Queer in various interviews and on social media. So during pride month, when a group of guys from Boston wanted to hold a Straight Pride parade, he went on a Twitter rampage in support of Queer Pride and went on to explain why a straight pride march was a ridiculous idea.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

This appeal for love and empathy reminds us of the scene from Avengers: Endgame where Captain America comforts people in a grief support group.

2. When he supported his friend Jimmy Kimmel and vouched for affordable healthcare:

Television show host Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed in a monologue that his son was born with a congenital heart disease, which made him realise the value of affordable healthcare. Illeanapolis representative Joe Walsh responded to that by on Twitter by saying, "Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care."

To this, Chris went all out and reprimanded Walsh for being insensitive to the feelings of Kimmel, who had just gone through so much.

Its fair to have opposing views on healthcare, but our humanity should guide us when, where and how to engage. This is beyond misplaced, Joe https://t.co/CXbtUqq6TW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2017

This reminds us of Captain America: Civil War when he fights the governments of 117 countries to save his friend Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan.

3. When he supported his country's troops and put the memo as his Twitter DP

Captain America might be a superhero but deep down he will always be a soldier. Chris Evans too met his country's soldiers and reminded his fans about their valuor, heroism, and sacrifice.

This USO tour has changed me. ENDLESS thanks to all the soldiers I met in Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey. Your sacrifice is heroism defined. pic.twitter.com/mUQ1bfP4sP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 7, 2016

This takes us back to the very beginning when a very frail Steve Rogers tried to illegally enlist in the army, eventually becoming the Captain America we know today.

4. When he refused to apologise for speaking up about politics

Actors often like to remain apolitical and like to separate their ideologies from their work. In an interview where he was asked whether being outspoken about socio-political issues harmed his work as an actor, he said: "Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," he said. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."

Here he reminded us of when Captain America exposed an entire fascistic organisation Hydra and single-handedly took down SHIELD without thinking about the influence it had over him!

5. When he went all 'Angry Captain' and attacked THE PRESIDENT of his country

Even the best of us can lose our cool sometimes and even the most patient Captain America can snap and attack the god-damn President of his own country for not acknowledging climate change. Climate change is very much here and threatening to take the whole planet down, but the US President Donald Trump still seems to maintain that it's a myth. On one such occasion, our soft-boi Chris Evans lost his cool and went 'Angry Cap' on Donald Trump.

Either you STILL don’t understand that weather is not climate despite literally everyone explaining it to you every time you tweet this ignorance, or you just don’t care, and you’re deliberately misleading your base. Which is it? https://t.co/35Rmeot0F9 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 11, 2019

Oddly enough, this reminds us of the Avengers: Endgame battle scene where Captain America wields the Mjolnir and beat up Thanos alone. Or when he was ready to take on Thanos' army all alone.