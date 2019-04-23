Happy birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert in Newsroom

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 12.27 am April 23 2019, 12.27 am

If we were to try and list out every single reason why Dev Patel is totally crush-worthy, we would probably fall short of writing space. It was in 2009 that the English actor’s career gained momentum with Slumdog Millionaire and following which, he achieved another milestone. He bagged the lead character in Lion, which won him a Golden Globe nomination and also put him in the running for the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars. Believe it or not, the chocolate boy Jamal Malik is 28 already. Yup, on account of his 28th birthday, we bring you a rare known surprising fact about him.

Not many would know that Dev is a technophobe. If you’re confused with the word, let us tell you that the actor is not a big fan of anything that is high tech. Hence, we have finally got our answer to why he is missing from social media. Unlike most of us, who die to crawl through our social media timelines after we’re done with a hectic day of work, Patel seemingly doesn’t care. God knows how he survives though! What also drives our attention is that despite being technology challenged, he portrayed someone with impeccable technical skills in the popular fictional series Newsroom. Needless to say, he managed to ace it and how! For those not in the know, the show features him as Neal Sampat, an intelligent blogger for news anchor Will McAvoy. The actor was widely appreciated for his role as a digital media expert, who is a pro with software.

Additionally, Dev wasn’t even an expert when it came to the news before taking up the role. “I’m not intelligent enough for this show,” Patel joked in a previous interview with the LA Times. He revealed how he had to refer to Google and Wikipedia to get a grasp on American politics. “That’s how I learned about American politics,” he said with a laugh. “Wikipedia. Every night.”

Dev also featured in the 2015 sci-fi drama Chappie, which saw him as a robot inventor. Additionally, did you know that he completely s***ed at math? Yes, and he still played the math geek S Ramanujan in The Man Who Knew Infinity, helmed by Matthew Brown.

That’s not all. Here’s something more about the birthday boy. Surprisingly, the charming lad is an MMA champion too. He has a black belt in Taekwondo. Well then, you just got another reason to drool over him!

