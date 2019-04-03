image
  3. Hollywood
Happy birthday Eddie Murphy

Hollywood

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life of the father of 10 children!

Here's a look at Eddie Murphy's long list of romantic connections on his 57th birthday.

back
Bella ZahraEddie MurphyEntertainmenthollywoodNicole MitchellPaulette McNeelyWhitney HoustonZola Ivy
nextGame Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these characters?

within