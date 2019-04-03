Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life of the father of 10 children!

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 12.29 am April 03 2019, 12.29 am

Legendary comedian Eddie Murphy grabbed all the limelight in September 2018 for getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher. Interestingly, that makes his sixth marriage. But that isn't even the highlight of his life. Nothing can take away from the fact that Eddie Murphy has a house full of kids. His fans even joke about the comedian having enough to form a baseball team! The world is aware of his connections with multiple women over the years and him performing the daddy duties for as many as 10 children! That's right. 10 children. On his 57th birthday, here’s a look at his roller-coaster love life over the decades.

Murphy met Whitney Houston in the mid-1980s and the two shared quite a romance but this relationship was reportedly just a figment of imagination and didn't culminate in a marriage neither were there any children. In 1988, he was connected to Nicole Mitchell and the duo had their first child Bria born in November the following year. The two of them were married in 1993 and it was a marriage that didn't last long. His relationship with Mitchell was followed by Paulette McNeely, who is the mother to Murphy’s oldest son Eric. In 1990, the Oscar nominee’s fourth girlfriend Tamara Hood gave birth to his second son Christian, who is now 27. In 1993, Murphy married Mitchell and welcomed his third son Myles. Meanwhile, the two also welcomed their daughter Shayne Audra. Between 1999 and 2002, the two were blessed with two more kids, Zola Ivy and Bella Zahra. 2006 was the year of the couple’s divorce, which Murphy announced with a statement- “The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority.” Murphy then moved on to date former Spice Girl Melanie Brown and businesswomen Tracey Edmonds.

In 2007, Murphy and Brown welcomed their daughter Angel Iris but their relationship ended soon after. A year after which, he tied the knot with Tracey Edmonds but the two decided to part ways two weeks after their wedding. He was then spotted with Maya Gilbert in 2010 but there was no marriage or children with her. Next, Australian model Butcher came into the picture and gave birth to her first child with Murphy, Izzy Oona, in 2016. On November 30 2018, Butcher and Murphy became parents to a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy. Max Charles Murphy is Eddie Murphy's tenth child and the couple are still together. Phew!

That is, indeed, a hell of a lot of romantic connections and children! Here’s wishing you a happy birthday and a happier love-life Murphy!