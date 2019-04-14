Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined woman power in the true sense!

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 9.10 am April 15 2019, 9.10 am

What is your definition of an ideal woman? We guess, someone who is talented, high on virtues, grounded, can balance her personal and professional life and, most importantly, someone who believes in equality, right? Well, we know one such lady, who is not only a well-balanced and a talented soul but is also among one of the most admired personalities across the globe. Yes, we are talking about the stunning, Emma Watson. You know her as the Hermione Granger from the popular Harry Potter series, but let us tell you, she has moved way beyond that sort of introduction now.

As of now, Emma Watson is a UN goodwill ambassador, entrepreneur, actor, feminist…and, the list is just very long. Well, keeping her professional accolades aside, Emma appears to be someone extremely intelligent, sweet, funny, empathic and, of course, gorgeous. A perfect mix, isn’t she? Emma Watson rings in her 29th birthday on April 15, and on this very special day, we bring to you some of her achievements/ qualities that shall not only inspire you but will also make you believe that she is the girl of your dreams.

It was in the year 2014 that Emma Watson was named as a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations organisation of UN Women. As an initiative from the same, Emma Watson also represents the HeForShe campaign, which calls for men to advocate gender equality, challenges the gender pay gap and works in ending violence against both men and women. In January 2016, she started the feminist Goodreads book club: Our Shared Shelf, which aimed to raise a topic of gender inequality by discussing scientific articles and books on this subject. In short, Emma Watson promotes feminism in real sense.

While we have had many celebrities, who left their education to pursue acting, Emma Watson is one big exception. The Colonia actor, in the mid of her profession, chose to go ahead with her education. In 2009, Emma applied into the Brown University to study history, philosophy and English literature. However, she had to pause her education in 2010, due to work commitments. In 2012, she re-enrolled herself into Brown University and despite all the difficulties and hurdles, she completed her education in May 2014 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

Coming to Emma’s entrepreneurial side, it was in 2009 that she launched her own fashion label named, People Tree. But wait, Emma for the generous lady that she is had an aim for this one too. The People Tree boasts of clothes made from organic and fairly traded cotton using weaving, knitting and embroidery. Well, she wanted to help create livelihoods and monetary help for disadvantaged groups in various countries. "I was excited by the idea of using fashion as a tool to alleviate poverty and knew it was something I could help make a difference with," revealed Emma.

Apart from being a people’s person, Emma Watson also loves kids, reading, animals, can dance well, knows how to give it back and has a great fashion sense. Well, Emma Watson’s story is vivid, bright, but at the same time challenging and inspiring. Despite her young age, she was deeply involved in social activities and aimed to challenge the stereotypes that surround a human and that matters a lot, doesn’t it? On that note, Happy Birthday, Emma!