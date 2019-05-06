  3. Hollywood
Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been with

Hollywood

Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been with

Here's a list of George Clooney's girlfriends. We warn, it is huge, so take out some good time!

back
Celina BalitranElisabetta CanalisGeorge ClooneyKaren DuffyKelly PrestonKimberlly RussellKrista AllenLisa SnowdonSarah LarsonTalia Balsam
nextAvengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to all-time No. 2, Avatar remains on top

within