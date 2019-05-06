Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been with

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 2.03 pm May 06 2019, 2.03 pm

George Clooney. The name is enough for women to go weak in their knees. Our very own Batman and three-time Golden Globe Award winner, George is a man every girl adores. But our dreams were shattered when he exchanged wedding vows with his now wife Amal Alamuddin. She is a lawyer and after dating for a year or so, the two tied the knot. They then became parents to twin daughters Ella and Alexander Clooney and are putting up a great picture as a perfect family. BUT! George wasn't always committed. He was said to be the playboy of Hollywood in his early days when he changed girlfriends at the blink of an eye.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ #amalclooney #georgeclooney #clooney #love A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooneyy) on Apr 24, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

On his birthday, here's a throwback to his colourful love life.

1. George and Kelly Preston

Reports suggest that George and Kelly were in love around 1989. They were in a live-in relationship and apparently even had a pig as a pet. However, their relationship couldn't last long and Kelly moved on to marry John Travolta.

2. George and Talia Balsam

Then he was linked to Talia Balsam whom he dated for a brief time and made her his Mrs in 1989. However, this relationship soon hit the rock bottom and they opted to divorce in 1993. He swore that he would never marry again!

3. George and Kimberlly Russell

It was right after his divorce with Talia that George started dating actress Kimberlly Russell. Reports state that they met during a Martini commercial shoot and fell in love. But in two years, i.e. in 1995, they parted ways.

4. George and Karen Duffy

By now we have understood that George didn't find it difficult to attract girls. Later in 1995, he started dating Karen Duffy who was an MTV VJ. They made their relationship official as they appeared together at the Emmys. But love didn't seem to last long for George and they split.

5. George and Celina Balitran

The very next year, headlines were all about George Clooney's love affair with Celina Balitran. She was a waitress and a law student when George met her in LA while shooting The Peacemaker. Their relationship came to an end in 1999.

6. George and Lisa Snowdon

Next up is British model Lisa Snowdon who met George during a commercial shoot. Their affair continued from 2000 to 2005. They broke up and patched up several times but finally decided it was best to part ways.

7. George and Krista Allen

The longest relationship George has ever had is with Krista Allen. Reportedly they dated from 2002 to 2008.

8. George and Sarah Larson

After his breakup with Krista, George found solace in Sarah Larson. She was a waitress when she fell in love with the Hollywood star and surprisingly, George took her to the Oscars, a first for him. Their relationship, however, was short-lived and they broke up in a year.

9. George and Elisabetta Canalis

Then came in Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis who charmed George with her gorgeousness. They took trips together and even made red carpet appearances as a couple, but their relationship couldn't go any further.

10. George and Amal Alamuddin

It was in the year 2013 that George finally settled in matrimony with Amal Alamuddin. Since then they have been setting some serious couple goals.

P.S. As you may have guessed by now, George's list of girlfriends is long, so forgive us if we missed out on any. *wink*