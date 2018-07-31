Happy Birthday Harry Potter! Seven times 'The Boy Who Lived' was a sass machine

“By the way Harry, Happy birthday,” said Ron. That must’ve been one of the best things Harry heard before the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Quite a good one too, given he had been locked up for the work of Dobby, the house-elf, who all but wanted to help Harry out and ended up doing exactly the opposite. That apart, while on Harry’s birthday, we’d love to have wished him in person, unfortunately, the Hogwarts owl missed us. And now all that we can do is send our love to him through the Patronus of the internet, hoping he’ll come across it. Harry has lived with the Muggles (the worst sort, mind you), after all, he’ll get the hint.

Potter reigned our childhood with his bravery, and while it is easy to call him a nice guy, he wasn’t called the Chosen One for no reason. Every hero has the perfect dose of sass about him and Harry has plenty. Sigh! We do wish the movie makers included these. Nevertheless, where the movies fall short, books save the day.

Very observant, Potter

“Listening to the news! Again?" "Well, it changes every day, you see," said Harry.

― Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

I remember, but I just don’t care!

“Do you remember me telling you we are practicing nonverbal spells, Potter?” “Yes,” said Harry stiffly. “Yes, sir.” “There’s no need to call me ‘sir,’ Professor.”

― Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

How come only Harry noticed that?

“Yeah, Quirrell was a great teacher. There was just that minor drawback of him having Lord Voldemort sticking out of the back of his head!"

― Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Thanks, no thanks

"Congratulations, Harry!" she said, beaming at him. "I wonder if you could give me a quick word? How you felt facing that dragon? How you feel now, about the fairness of the scoring?"

"Yeah, you can have a word," said Harry savagely. "Good-bye."

― Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Come and get me!

“You’re not allowed to do magic outside school,” said Uncle Vernon.

“Yeah? Try me.”

― Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

A heavy dose of Stinksap for Umbridge

"Why have you got all these letters, Mr. Potter?"

"People have written to me because I gave an interview," said Harry. "About what happened to me last June."

"An interview?" repeated Umbridge, her voice thinner and higher than ever. "What do you mean?"

"I mean a reporter asked me questions and I answered them," said Harry.

― Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

It takes one to know one

"They stuff people's heads down toilet the first day at Stonewall, "he told Harry. "Want to come upstairs and practice?"

"No, thanks. The poor toilet's never had anything as horrible as your head down it — it might be sick."

― Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

We can go on and on, but the story will live on, with our endless Harry Potter marathons. Happy birthday, Harry.

P.S. Oh and Happy Birthday to the queen, J.K.Rowling too. Without you, Potterheads would be nothing. Raising our wands in an endless tribute, forever.