Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez or should we say Happy BUTT day!

Let's be real, they're paid to look good. So when stars' body parts are vital to their careers, they'll do anything, even if it's buying multi-million dollar insurance policies with an aim to get them protected. And out of the huge lot, the birthday girl, Jennifer Lopez also has one of her body parts insured and that too for $27 million. We are talking about her butt.

So JLo might be a bit of a fitness fanatic these days, but hitting the gym regularly has not resulted in the singer burning off her famous curves and of course her BOOTY. JLo has been quite popular when it comes to her body, especially her rounded butt. Girls envy it and boys, well they just go gaga over it. Jennifer too loves her booty very much and this love went to another level when she literally created and sang a song along with Iggy Azalea which is titled BOOTY.

49, and still killing it! Just hop on to her social media pages and you will agree that no one other than Jennifer Lopez can flaunt that killer a**. As Shakira rightly said, HIPS DON’T LIE and Jennifer would surely agree with that.

Happy birthday you flawless beauty. XOXO.