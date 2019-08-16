Soheib Ahsan August 16 2019, 10.12 am August 16 2019, 10.12 am

It's celebration day for the Jonas family as they celebrate Joe's birthday. On his 30th birthday, his family took to social media to wish the singer. His wife Sophie Turner wished him on Instagram calling Joe "the best thing to happen" to her. His younger brothers Nick and father Paul also wished him on Instagram. Interestingly his mother Denise took the cake as she shared a few throwback pictures of Joe wishing him.

Check out Sophie Turner's birthday wish for Joe Jonas:

In a video shared by Nick, Joe could be seen celebrating with Sophie and other friends and family. Nick also shared a picture of the birthday cake. Notably on the top of the cake is a figure of Joe sitting on the iron throne from Game of Thrones with a figure of Sophie standing alongside him. Above the throne is a banner that reads House Jonas. Seems like Joe is more into Game of Thrones than Sophie.

Check out these birthday wishes from the Jonas family:

Denise Jonas:

Paul Jonas:

Nick Jonas:

It seems that work has not stopped the Jonas family from celebrating this special day together. Although the Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour, they have a day's break before their next concert. Nevertheless, Joe kept his fans in mind considering his birthday. He shared a video on Instagram of fans singing Happy Birthday for him with Sophie and Danielle bringing a cake on stage. This took place at their concert in Washington.

Check out Joe Jonas' Instagram post below: