It's celebration day for the Jonas family as they celebrate Joe's birthday. On his 30th birthday, his family took to social media to wish the singer. His wife Sophie Turner wished him on Instagram calling Joe "the best thing to happen" to her. His younger brothers Nick and father Paul also wished him on Instagram. Interestingly his mother Denise took the cake as she shared a few throwback pictures of Joe wishing him.
Check out Sophie Turner's birthday wish for Joe Jonas:
In a video shared by Nick, Joe could be seen celebrating with Sophie and other friends and family. Nick also shared a picture of the birthday cake. Notably on the top of the cake is a figure of Joe sitting on the iron throne from Game of Thrones with a figure of Sophie standing alongside him. Above the throne is a banner that reads House Jonas. Seems like Joe is more into Game of Thrones than Sophie.
Check out these birthday wishes from the Jonas family:
Denise Jonas:
Paul Jonas:
View this post on Instagram
Happy 30th Birthday to my wonderful son @joejonas. So proud of you. Love you
A post shared by Papa Kevin Jonas (@papakjonas) on
Nick Jonas:
View this post on Instagram
My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you.
A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on
It seems that work has not stopped the Jonas family from celebrating this special day together. Although the Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour, they have a day's break before their next concert. Nevertheless, Joe kept his fans in mind considering his birthday. He shared a video on Instagram of fans singing Happy Birthday for him with Sophie and Danielle bringing a cake on stage. This took place at their concert in Washington.
Check out Joe Jonas' Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour
A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on
What is interesting to note is that Joe's birthday is the first of three that they will be celebrating throughout the tour. Yes, Kevin and Nick's birthday will also fall in between the tour. Nick's birthday is next falling on September 16 followed by Kevin's birthday on November 5. Well, it seems even fans will get the chance to celebrate their birthdays.Read More