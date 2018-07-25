Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc! 12 Joey Tribbianis in our lives

Joey doesn't share food! We were in splits when Matt LeBlanc uttered these words to an utterly bamboozled baby Emily and a shocked Rachel. But then, that's how he is. Joey Tribbiani was and will always be a legend (Sorry Barney Stinson). And today marks the 51st birthday of the star who made sure Joey stayed in our hearts forever with his antics and acts.

Joey isn't alone. We all have friends who remind us of him, one way or the other. Here are five friends who are essentially the Joey of our lives.

The one who doesn't share food

And takes food, very, very seriously.

The one who eyes the friend's girlfriend

And doesn't fail to charm her away. Apologises adorably later, though.

The one who is clueless during discussions

But nods, nevertheless.

The one who overspends when rich

And repents when not.

The one who'll always be by your foolhardy side

And never judge you for it. (Throwback to the time when he consumed the ridiculous dish cooked by Rachel)

The one who sticks to his ridiculously big dream

And even manages to achieve it!

The one who is constantly under your debt

And seldom returns it. But when he does, it's with interest.

The one who gives the best hugs

Warm, fuzzy ones.

The one who brings out your inner child!

And makes it stay there, forever.

The one with the best idea of revenge!

Could he be any more woke?

The one with the best dating advice!

And the worst too, at times.

The one with the Moo Point

...

Happy Birthday, Matt LeBlanc! Thank you for making us meet the Joeys of our lives.