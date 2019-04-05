Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Is the Clueless actor really turning 50? His fans don’t think so!

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 8.00 am April 08 2019, 8.00 am

Before making his mark as the Ant-Man, Paul Rudd forayed into films with Clueless in the year 1995. Fast forward to 24 years, not much has changed. We are talking about Rudd and the mystery that revolves around his ever-lasting glow. The Avengers: Endgame actor has clearly defied the term ageing, to an extent that the netizens begged him to start his own skincare line. Though Rudd is older than most of his Clueless co-stars, fans believe that he now looks younger than some of them. A majority of his colleagues' credit Paul’s jolly personality and his comic timing.

“It’s just purity. And comedy. If all your time you are thinking about, where do I get a joke? How do I bring humor to the world? I think that’s going to make you younger,” said Michael Douglas. Well, Paul Rudd turns 50 on April 6 but his fans think otherwise, literally. Why are we saying so? It all happened on the occasion of Oscars 2019 when Paul Rudd made jaws drop. Pictures of him from his Oscars appearance were being compared to that of his Clueless days. Don’t believe us? Check out the epic Paul Rudd transformation from a 25-year-old then to still a 25-year-old.

Twitterati, too, expressed their jealousy. Though we aren’t saying they are wrong. While some call him a vampire, many googled to know his ‘real’ age. LOL!

this is your regular reminder that beloved actor Paul Rudd is in fact older than victorian scarecrow Jacob Rees-Mogg pic.twitter.com/yQB1gHHMvD — tweets by cian™ 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@CianOMahony) April 1, 2019

paul rudd is turning 50 (fifty) in just a few days ???? pic.twitter.com/DHhJxI3Rl2 — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) April 3, 2019

PAUL RUDD IS TURNING 50 ( FIFTY) IN A WEEK BYE pic.twitter.com/GsjNtPamXc — 🥑 (@hopevanfine) March 31, 2019

paul rudd and my dad are the same age wtf — linn (@quicksiiIver) April 4, 2019

Does Paul Rudd EVER age ? — Christina O'Boyle (@tinaaoboylee) April 4, 2019

“PAUL RUDD DOESN’T AGE!” - fine, we get it. pic.twitter.com/lIK5JJSCRn — best of rudd (@badpostsrudd) March 28, 2019

When we first started dating, my fiancé asked me who was on my top 5. I listed Paul Rudd as one of the members. THIS IS WHY - HE KEEPS GETTING BETTER WITH AGE. MOISTURIZING WORKS YALL. He’s also so relatable and seems friendly and kind. https://t.co/seTTOBuzPg — tip-toeing in my jordans (@tadahhla) March 27, 2019

Paul Rudd doesn’t age pic.twitter.com/edWQoyyJgk — Actor Trivia (@ActorTrivia) March 26, 2019

On being asked about his secret to look so young, Paul had once said, “I am 80 years old on the inside,” he then pointed on to his chest and added, “in here, pure darkness and a little moisturiser.” We believe you!

It won’t be wrong to say that Paul Rudd is the Anil Kapoor of Hollywood, both are ageing like fine wine, after all. That reminds us, the Avengers: Endgame star had recently expressed his wish to visit India with Joe, but it couldn’t happen. “Hi India, I really wish I could be here. I want to go to India but until I do so Joe has to do some extra celebrating for me.” You are most welcome Paul and a very Happy Birthday!