Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Here are 10 pictures of him slaying in monochrome

Tom Cruise; the name is enough to make you dizzy. Ladies would get this part right! He is handsome, he is charismatic and oh-my, he is damn hot. Well, of course, though his on-screen appearances are notice-worthy, there is no denying that Tom is this sex god dropped from heaven just to woo the ladies. And who on earth would say that the man is already in his 50s!

Tom clocks 56 today and we simply cannot miss out on this opportunity to ogle at some of his hot pictures and share the same with Y'all. Can we? Absolutely not! And what can be better than monochromatic pictures that bring out the inner gorgeousness of yours? Tom has lots of it.

So without taking much of your time; here are some of his best pictures in black and white!

1. One of the good old times

2. A charmer since then

3. Look at that cutie

4. This one is funny

5. Why so grumpy, Mr. Cruise?

6. This one is the best click!

7. Uff... that smile!

8. That intimidating persona of his is a turn on. *wink*

9. Who says he is 56?

10. A sketch to be framed, no?

Why so hot, Tom? Can you answer us, please? Until we await the answer, we wish you a very Happy Birthday Mr. Tom Cruise.