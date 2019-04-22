Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Almas Khateeb April 22 2019, 9.39 am April 22 2019, 9.39 am

While Easter Sunday may be over, the Easter spirit certainly isn't! We're still recovering from the Easter-Egg coma and we assume you are as well. In that delirium, you may have dreamt up Iron Man as an Easter Bunny and that would be weird on normal days, however, on Easter, everything is possible. Yes, the Iron Man of the silver screen, Robert Downey Jr, dressed up as an Easter Bunny and the photos are hilarious! Have a look over here:

Hello “Honey Bunnies...” Wishing you all the best, on this beautiful Sunday... pic.twitter.com/ww3wI4dQZ2 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 21, 2019

Raise your hand if you're ready for the bunny... #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/k6gVNQtnKM — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 16, 2017

But hang on, these images aren't new, even though they are going viral at the moment. A video release in 2016 had RDJ dressed up as an Easter Bunny and get hit in the crotch to raise funds for causes close to his heart. The video starts out with RDJ hopping on a farm with domesticated animals eventually leading into the talking about the causes he wishes to raise money for. Here it is:

Trust Robert Downey Jr to make you laugh on a Monday morning! RDJ breathed life into the Avengers as Iron Man many moons ago. He will be seen as the same in Avengers: Endgame, the seemingly last film in the Avengers series. Speaking about fan theories, Robert Downey Jr had mentioned that just because a trope had worked well in the past didn't mean that Marvel Studios would want to repeat it. “I read in some magazine that the number one fan-voted moment was the airport fight in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ because there are so many superheroes at once. And now that the universe has expanded even more...But one thing that the creatives (of Marvel Studios) don’t want to do is do a bigger repeat of something that’s already worked well.” He went on to speak about the process of making a film that would be suitable for its brand name. "The challenge this time was how to top or better or expand something without repeating something that has been executed well before. It's kind of like the anti-process.”