Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 9.20 am August 01 2019, 9.20 am

The world is ready to celebrate the International Day of Friendship on Sunday, August 4 and it seems like pop sensation Justin Beiber is already in the mood for the festivities! The singer just posted a cute Instagram photo revealing who his best friend was and it is not his longtime manager Scooter Braun or one of the boys! JB revealed that his best buddy is none other than his wife Hailey Beiber. It is not surprising since Hailey and Justin knew each other since they were practically children, but the sudden public declaration, that too in time or Friendship Day, is making our heart swell with excitement!

The singer posted the Instagram picture of the two on Monday and wrote that Hailey was his best friend. The couple looked adorable wearing matching watches. Justin wore his own merchandise whereas Hailey was dressed like the model off duty she really is. She also reminded us of Harley Quinn with her hair done like the character.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Go best friend that’s my best friend A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 31, 2019 at 7:54pm PDT

The couple first met when they were teenagers and became friends through Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Their relationship has been quite rocky from the beginning because while Justin was dating Selena Gomez in their on-again, off-again relationship, Hailey was apparently in love with him throughout the years. Justin and Hailey were officially a couple in 2016 when Justin posted a picture of the two kissing in Barbados. However, this was short-lived as Justin rekindled his romance with Selena again in 2017. At the same time, Hailey made her Met Gala debut with rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin finally got back together on June 2018 and in July, Justin had already proposed to her after a month of their whirlwind romance.