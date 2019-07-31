Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 11.38 am July 31 2019, 11.38 am

On July 31, fans all over the world have been celebrating Harry Potter's 39th birthday. To top it all off, Warner Bros London announced quite the gift for HP fans. A studio tour which has been termed as Hogwarts After Dark will allow visitors to explore the Hogwarts set as well as Diagon Alley. Throughout the tour, guests will also be allowed to interact with choreographers and the minds behind the set to know more about how it was all done.

Check out Warner Bros Tweet Below:

Warner Bros London released a guide on their studio tour website on Wednesday, revealing the layout of the tour. Guests will first be provided a two-course dinner in the great hall. The food will be provided in cauldrons and other props from the film. The hall will also be decorated with pumpkin heads to give guests a Halloween themed visit. Dessert, on the other hand, will be served outside Hogwarts in the forbidden forest in the company of magical creatures such as the Hippogriff and Aragog. The guests will also be given a chance to explore all the different common rooms, classes, and school staff offices including Dumbledore.

The prop making department will also be present at the tour dressed as death eaters sharing the intricate details of their designs and the reasons behind it. That's not all. Wand Choreographer Paul Harris will also be present to teach the guests a few wand combat moves. Apart from this the guests can also explore and visit the different shops in Diagon Alley.

Check out Warner Bros London's Instagram post below: