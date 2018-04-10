Harry Potter and the Cursed Child becomes top-grossing play in just its preview week

It’s no secret that the Harry Potter series is one of the best-selling novels in recent years. The magical tale of the Boy-Who-Lived caught the imagination of kids all over and has already been adapted to eight films. Though the series had ended in the seventh book titled Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, a play was written by JK Rowling and John Tiffany which explored the life of Harry Potter after the events of the seventh book. In only its third preview week, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke records and set new ones at the Broadway Box Office.

The play grossed the highest single-week reported by any nonmusical in Broadway history. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,138,859) went past the $2 million mark in its first full week of eight previews. According to Variety, it topped the previous all-time records for a play, which was at $1.6 million set in 2014 in the final week of Bryan Cranston in All the Way.

For Cursed Child, the average price paid per ticket on Broadway came to almost $170 (including the lower priced tickets). The top premium tickets were set at $286.50. The sale for the Harry Potter play came at a time when Broadway was having a good week. Public schools in the city on vacation, also helped reports Variety.

When Cursed Child hit the theatres in London’s West End, it had made a hit in its initial runs. The play had even won nine Olivier awards last year.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will officially open at the Lyric Theatre on April 22.​