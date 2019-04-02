Polish Catholic priests set Harry Potter and Twilight books on fire

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 3.27 pm April 02 2019, 3.27 pm

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Twilight series by Stephenie Meyer enjoy a crazy fan following across the globe. But looks like they failed to impress some Polish Catholic priests. On Sunday, a group of Polish Roman Catholic priests burned various books, including that of Harry Potter, Twilight and other objects associated with the occult. According to a report in The Associated Press, the incident took place at the Mother of Church parish in the Northern Polish city of Gdansk.

Reportedly, the reason behind this step was that the Catholic priests believed that these books, including several objects, promoted witchcraft and comprised of evil forces. Pictures from the burning were posted in the Facebook group of Polish Catholic. In the pictures, we could see priests and two altar boys sorting through a pile of books and other objects. The books were carried in a basket to the church and set ablaze in a pit outside. The foundation said the book burning was intended to alert parishioners about bad influences that, according to him, comes from the occult.

Apart from Twilight and Harry Potter, objects like an African wooden mask, a small Buddhist figure, figurines of elephants and various other books on personality and magic were set on fire. This move invited a lot of criticism on their Facebook group as people across were disappointed. According to Yahoo!, father Jan Kucharski, who is an exorcist for the Gdansk diocese said that parishioners also burned talismans and amulets to get rid of any kind of association with the demon forces. “Aside from the books, there were talismans and amulets. Parishioners brought them to put things in order. We know what’s harmful to out faithful so that’s why we held an event like this. I would even call it evangelical.”