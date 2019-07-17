Entertainment

Elvis Presley Biopic: Austin Butler beats Miles Teller, Harry Styles to play the musician in the Baz Luhrmann ...

Entertainment

Baba trailer: Sanjay Dutt's first Marathi production venture packs an emotional punch!

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
Austin ButlerBaz LuhrmannElvis PresleyHarry StylesOne DirectionThe Little Mermaid
nextRadhika Apte and Dev Patel's s*x scenes from The Wedding Guest go viral on the internet!

within