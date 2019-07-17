Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 7.35 pm July 17 2019, 7.35 pm

Harry Style, who was one of the frontrunners of the band One Direction, struck out quite a successful solo career. The singer made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's World War drama Dunkirk. The film earned $526 million at the box office and collected 3 Oscar awards out of 8 nominations. It also established Styles as a serious actor. Recently, the singer also auditioned for the part of Elvis Presley for the singer's biopic, to be directed by Baz Luhrmann. The part later went to Austin Butler. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Harry Styles is in the middle of talks to play Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and a lot of social media users weren't really happy with the news.

The news has taken Twitter up by storm especially because Styles lost the chance to play Presley. The Little Mermaid has created a huge buzz because Halle Bailey, a singer of the ChloeXHalle fame has been roped in to play Ariel. This has sparked a lot of online debate because Bailey is a black person with one side supporting more representation in Hollywood, and other accusing Disney of being too 'politically correct.' Also, the fact that considering Harry Styles to play Prince Eric will mean that the makers are focusing on a music-based project. Actors Mellisa McCarthy, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay have also been in talks with the producers to feature in the film.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Harry Styles might have missed out on the chance to play Elvis, but he’s in talks for the INFINITELY MORE ICONIC role of Prince Eric in Disney's live-action #TheLittleMermaid @harry_styles https://t.co/3EwsLKLlOZ — Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) July 16, 2019

DID THE WHOLE WORLD JUST HEAR ME SCREAM OMG https://t.co/aJk1IfZ8sd — xoxo, sabrina 💎 (@tealambition) July 16, 2019

me auditioning as a fish to see harry styles as prince eric #PrinceEric #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/MFdcveHZUz — ~hi (@simamartini) July 17, 2019

hi twitter. i’m here taking my stance on a political issue. harry styles is the ONLY one who should be playing #PrinceEric and i will 𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖑 anYONE WHO DISAGREES 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/VZnS5wSDUv — kyra mckenzie ☼ (@kyramckenzief) July 16, 2019

I’ve never taken interest in watching remakes of original Disney movies, but if this talk about Harry styles playing prince Eric is true, I might just have to pop up at the theater to see what’s goin on.... #princeeric pic.twitter.com/CmMvE2X8fK — lala🌻 (@bxbyjayla) July 16, 2019

Y’all forgetting Harry already has Ariel tattooed on his arm! He was born to play #PrinceEric pic.twitter.com/UV5DvhLz3a — Steph P (@stephneepee) July 17, 2019

me auditioning to be the seaweed so i can meet harry on set #princeeric #harry pic.twitter.com/JKVzKGKok9 — meg (@mxganrxsser) July 16, 2019

Prince Eric is the human prince that the mermaid Ariel saves in the film and the German story of 1837. She then goes to the sea witch Ursula, who takes her tongue and voice in exchange of legs for Ariel to go on land and make the prince fall in love with her. The fairytale version and the Disney version are quite different when it comes to how the endings pan out, the former being more graphic where the mermaid jumps to her death. The producers of the film are hence justifying their decision to cast a black Ariel because a mermaid is a mythical creature and the film has already changed so much from the original folklore. Therefore, they do not need to stick to her Caucasian roots.