Harvey Weinstein accused of 11 more sexual abuses!

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been having a never-ending relationship with controversies. The accused sexual predator has been battling sexual assault charges since late last year. However, the number of allegations against him are only increasing with time. Weinstein is now accused of 11 more sexual assault charges! According to British police, it has received allegations of sexual assault from 11 victims in connection to ‘Operation Kagukak’.

While the accused has not been identified yet, it has been widely reported that Operation Kagukak is the name of the British investigation into Weinstein. The latest allegation by a woman, who is identified as Victim 11, was received in the month of August. The incident reportedly took place in an ‘unidentified location in the early 1990s’. The rest of the allegations date back to the 1990s, 2014 and 2015.

Besides the latest allegations, more than 40 women, including actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Back in the month of April, actor Ashley Judd filed a defamation suit against Weinstein, accusing him of ‘harming her career’ because she refused his sexual advances.

Weinstein, who has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, was arrested back in the month of May and has been charged with sexually assaulting at least three women.