Harvey Weinstein apologises for citing Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in defence

Harvey Weinstein has been in exile for the last few months but continues to make the news. The Hollywood mogul has apologised for using statements by veteran actress Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in his defence against the sexual harassment lawsuit. His attorneys, Phyllis Kupferstein and Mary Flynn, mentioned the names of prominent Hollywood A-listers, including Streep, Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow to prove that not all women had a negative experience while working with him.

Earlier Weinstein’s lawyers claimed that Streep publicly stated, “Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship.” The document also included that apparently, Lawrence told Oprah Winfrey that the producer had "only ever been nice" to her.

However, Streep and Lawrence objected to being a part of Weinstein's defense, reported Variety. While Lawrence described Weinstein as a "predator", Streep said the action was "pathetic and exploitative".

The disgraced Hollywood producer's spokesperson said in a statement, “Even though Mr Weinstein has worked with hundreds of actresses and actors who had only professional and mutually respectful experiences with him, Mr Weinstein has directed in the future that no specific names be used by his counsel, even where those actors have made previous public statements about him.”

It further added, "Mr Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologises. Once again, moving forward, Mr Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record.”

The disgraced movie mogul fled from New York and Hollywood four months ago as accusations from more than 80 women emerged. The lawsuit was filed against Weinstein by six female actors claiming that the producer used his power to bully women and cover up cases of sexual misconduct. Though he is no longer part of the glamorous Hollywood inner circle, his exile is indisputably expensive, consisting of high-end hideaways, posh restaurants and even hypnotherapy sessions, reported Los Angeles Times.